Waterlogging delays sale of TCB goods in Ctg 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:30 pm

The subsidized sale of TCB merchandise will start in Chattogram from 26 June

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) was not able to start selling goods at subsidised prices for family cards due to waterlogging in low lying areas of the city and district.
 
"The sale of TCB products will start in Chattogram from 26 June," Councillor Jahar Lal Hazari, a member of the committee comprised of representatives from Chattogram City Corporation, the district administration, and TCB, told The Business Standard (TBS).
 
However, TCB started selling sugar, lentil pulses, and soybean oil at subsidised prices elsewhere from Wednesday for Eid-ul-Azha.
 
TCB will start selling in Chattogram from next Sunday, Jahar Lal Hazari added.
 
In this phase, two litres of soybean oil, two kilograms of lentils, and one kg of sugar will be sold to family card holding beneficiaries for Tk405. The number of beneficiaries in Chattogram including the port city is 535,082 people.
 
TCB Head Office spokesman Md Humayun Kabir said, not only Chattogram but also Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, and Munshiganj districts, could not start selling TCB goods due to the floods.
 
Through the coordination committee formed to sell TCB products in Chattogram, goods will be sold at subsidised prices to beneficiaries. Three councillors of Chattogram City Corporation have been given responsibility for packaging the products.
 
Councillor Jahar Lal Hazari said, "Each cardholder will be given the aforementioned products only once in this phase. Next month, they will receive these products again. Each dealer will get products for 500 customers every day and will supply that to cardholders from their shops."
 
Dealers in the city will sell products in front of their shop or councillor's office. Dealers in district areas can sell products at the Union Parishad office and at their shops, he added.

