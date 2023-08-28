Waterlogging in Ctg: Body of missing child recovered from canal after 17 hours

The body of a one and half years old boy, who went missing after falling into a canal in waterlogged Agrabad area of Chattogam city after heavy rains, has been recovered after 17 hours.

The body was recovered around 9am on Monday, said Kafil Uddin, an officer of Agrabad Fire Station.

The deceased was identified as Yashin Arafat, son of Saddam Hussain of the area.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the boy fell into an unprotected drain in waterlogged Agrabad area while playing on the street outside the house.

On information, fire service officials started a rescue operation but failed to trace him.

The fire service diving team and city corporation cleaning staff launched the rescue operation again on Monday morning and recovered the body around 9am, added the fire service officer.

The body was handed over to the family members.

Earlier on 7 August, a college student named Nipa Palit died after falling into an open drain in Islamiahat Badamtala area of Chattogram City Corporation as the road went under water after heavy rains.