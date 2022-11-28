Water transport workers call off strike 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:35 pm

The Sadarghat Launch Terminal from the bird’s eye view. Photos: Saad Abdullah
The Sadarghat Launch Terminal from the bird’s eye view. Photos: Saad Abdullah

Water transport workers across the country have called off their strike.  

On Monday (28 November) afternoon, shipping workers' leaders announced the withdrawal of the strike following a tripartite meeting held between the government, ship owners and labour leaders. 

The meeting, chaired by State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian, was held to solve the problems in the shipping sector at Bijoynagar in the capital. 

Water transport services across the country had come to a standstill from Sunday midnight as workers went on a strike, causing suffering to passengers. Freight operations also remained suspended.

About 1.6 million tons of goods were stranded in 35 mother vessels and 2,593 lighter vessels at Chattogram port's outer anchorage.

According to port sources, the unloading and transportation of goods from 22 mother vessels were ongoing before the strike. At the same time, unloading lighterage ships in 18 private docks in Mazhirghat and Sadarghat areas of Karnaphuli river was also stopped.

Traders and shipping agents feel that the decision to hold a sudden strike by the shipping workers has an adverse effect on the country's economy. 

Syed Mohammad Arif, president of the Shipping Agents Association, told The Business Standard, "If they have demands, the workers can protest, but at such a crisis moment in the country, such a strike can never be desirable." 
"They went on strike a few days ago, then they went on strike again without solving all the problems. As shipping agents, we are suffering as well as the image of the country is in crisis."

The water transport workers announced the strike on Saturday night to press home their 10-point demand, including setting their minimum wage at Tk20,000.

President of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers' Federation Md Shah Alam announced the withdrawal of strike. 

"We (workers) are withdrawing the strike. We have been assured of forming a committee to determine the wage structure of the workers and resolve other issues within a month," he told the media.

