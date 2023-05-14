Water-transport will resume after Cyclone Mocha's danger signal lifted: BIWTA

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has said the suspension on operations of all types of water vessels across the country will be withdrawn following improvements in the Cyclone Mocha danger signal set by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Cyclone Mocha just crossed Bangladesh, and the BMD has yet to improve the danger signal. If the signal turns normal, we will lift the suspension on the water vessels," BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa told The Business Standard.

Since Saturday morning, the temporary suspension of water vessel operations has been in effect due to the severe cyclonic storm Mocha.

According to the latest weather bulletin of BMD, the Maritime ports of Cox's Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no ten. Chattogram and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no eight. Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal no four. The coastal district of Cox's bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under great danger, therefore signal no ten.

Coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, and their nearby islands and chars will also be under great danger signal 8.

Cyclone Mocha has crossed along the Cox's Bazar-north Myanmar coast near the Rakhine capital making landfall at 3pm today and lies over the land area of Myanmar but the whole system will complete crossing the coast by evening today and weaken gradually.