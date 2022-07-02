Water rising again in flood-hit Sunamganj

Bangladesh

Debasish Debu
02 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:19 pm

Water rising again in flood-hit Sunamganj

The flood has damaged over 45,000 houses and 384km of roads since 15 June

Debasish Debu
02 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Most parts of Sunamganj and Sylhet district are still submerged in water except for the city centres and water is rising again, say locals.

According to official estimates, at least 40 lakh people have been marooned in these two districts since the flood began on 15 June. However, the number is even bigger according to unofficial data.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain said the floods damaged 45,288 houses, of which 4,747 are completely broken in the district. Besides, 384 km of roads have been damaged so far.

"When the water recedes completely, the damages are expected to increase," he said.

The entire Kathoir union of Sadar upazila is still submerged in water. People living there are in constant fear of snakes and waves breaking their houses. Then there is the food crisis. Occasionally some people drop food, water and medicine for the stranded as they are unable to go out to get the essentials.

Rahima Khatun of Kathoir union said, "We can hardly sleep at night due to the fear of snakes."

Shahidul, who lives close to Rahima's house, said the fencing around his house has been destroyed by waves.

The flood condition is similar in the neighbouring Mohanpur Union.

Aslam Mia of the Dewannagar village in the union said, "My daughter became very ill two days ago. But I could not take her to any doctor and could not even buy medicine."

The house of Jyotsna Begum, a reserved woman member of Kathoir Union, is also flooded

"Now the water is rising again," she said.

Zakir Hossain, deputy director of Local Government Division Sunamganj, said the first floor of his government residence was completely submerged in water.

"All first floors in the area went under water," said Zakir, who also serves as the chief executive of the Zilla Parishad.

The deputy commissioner said the list of damages has been sent to the ministry. People, who had their houses destroyed, will be rehabilitated at the initiative of the government.

Water receding in Sylhet:

After four days of continuous rain, it stopped on Saturday morning, and the water level of all the rivers in Sylhet started to decrease.

Water is also receding from flooded areas. However, most areas outside the city are still submerged.

