As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
The flood situation improved slightly in Cox&#039;s Bazar on Thursday (10 August). Photo: TBS
The flood situation improved slightly in Cox's Bazar on Thursday (10 August). Photo: TBS

The flood situation improved slightly in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (9 August) as it didn't rain and the water in the flooded area started to recede.

"The administration is working to determine the extent of damage," Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vibhishan Kanti Das said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"According to the preliminary information received, the amount of damage is more than Tk2 crore. It can be much more," he added.

Roads, seedbeds, crop fields, fish enclosures, embankments, houses and business establishments have been damaged by the flood waters. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Direct traffic on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway has been closed so far. However, traffic is moving from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar through the Anwara-Banshkhali-Pekua regional highway.

Even though the water has started to recede, the people of the area are worried about returning home as there are no facilities to cook food along with an acute crisis of clean water.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some roads in Chakaria upazila were submerged in water even today. At least 50 landslides in the 3km Kakra-Minabazar road have made the route impassable.

Rahim Uddin of that area said that they were stranded in at least 4-5 feet of water for 4 days.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Several embankments in Chakaria and Pekua have broken and water has entered the locality. Businessmen are trying to get water out of the shopping complex in Chakaria Municipal Town.

The situation is same in Chakaria Laksharchar, Koyarbil, Baraitli, Harbang, Saharbil, Chiringa, East Bara Beola, BMchar, Paschim Bara Beola, Dhemushia, Konakhali, Fansiakhali, Badarkhali, Dulahajara, Khutakhali and Pekua Sadar Union of Pekua Upazila, Ujantia, Magnama, Rajakhali, Taitong and Shilkali.
 

 

 

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Flood / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil