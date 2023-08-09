As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

The flood situation improved slightly in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (9 August) as it didn't rain and the water in the flooded area started to recede.

"The administration is working to determine the extent of damage," Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vibhishan Kanti Das said.

"According to the preliminary information received, the amount of damage is more than Tk2 crore. It can be much more," he added.

Roads, seedbeds, crop fields, fish enclosures, embankments, houses and business establishments have been damaged by the flood waters.

Direct traffic on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway has been closed so far. However, traffic is moving from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar through the Anwara-Banshkhali-Pekua regional highway.

Even though the water has started to recede, the people of the area are worried about returning home as there are no facilities to cook food along with an acute crisis of clean water.

Some roads in Chakaria upazila were submerged in water even today. At least 50 landslides in the 3km Kakra-Minabazar road have made the route impassable.

Rahim Uddin of that area said that they were stranded in at least 4-5 feet of water for 4 days.

Several embankments in Chakaria and Pekua have broken and water has entered the locality. Businessmen are trying to get water out of the shopping complex in Chakaria Municipal Town.

The situation is same in Chakaria Laksharchar, Koyarbil, Baraitli, Harbang, Saharbil, Chiringa, East Bara Beola, BMchar, Paschim Bara Beola, Dhemushia, Konakhali, Fansiakhali, Badarkhali, Dulahajara, Khutakhali and Pekua Sadar Union of Pekua Upazila, Ujantia, Magnama, Rajakhali, Taitong and Shilkali.

