Water mismanagement a credit risk across Asia: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:08 pm

Related News

Water mismanagement a credit risk across Asia: Report

Risks are more pronounced for water-intensive sectors such as mining, agriculture and power

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:08 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Water management risks related to supply and quality issues, as well as climate risks, pose credit challenges across multiple sectors in Asia, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

The report published Wednesday said the risks are higher particularly in parts of South and Southeast Asia, where water scarcity and mismanagement are prevalent.

"Asia is generally more vulnerable to water risks than other regions," says Nishad Majmudar, Moody's assistant vice president and analyst.

"Across sectors, issuers are facing water management issues such as inadequate access to clean or purified water supply, and reputational and regulatory risks related to the downstream effect of water use, including supply, pollution, and sanitation," he noted.

Moody stated the mismanagement of water resources has direct implications on Asia's economic activities, with negative effects across sectors. 

"Water-intensive sectors such as mining, agriculture, textiles, semiconductors and hydroelectric and thermal power depend on proper water management for their productivity. For sovereigns, water stress and poor sanitation can weaken their growth outlook, as well as add to fiscal costs and social tensions," noted the report.

It said water management risks also affect financial institutions indirectly since the risks affect the borrowers' creditworthiness. Over time, these risks may bring more impaired assets, increased insurance claims related to issuers' water supply constraints, and tighter regulations in water-scarce regions.

As climate change progresses, water mismanagement will become a greater credit risk. The link between non-climate-related water risks and the effects of climate change will become clearer over time as changing rainfall patterns and drought amplify water scarcity and infrastructure deficiencies said the report. 

"These dynamics could intensify geopolitical risks and trade tensions, with negative credit effects," it concluded.

Top News

Water crisis / Water Mismanagement

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers