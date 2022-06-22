Water levels rise in 61 rivers, fall in 47

Water levels at 61 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 47 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored stations, one river station has been registered steady while water levels at 21 stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa, Hatia, Chilmari and Fulchari, the Jamuna at Bahadurabad, Sariakandi, Kazipur, Serajganj and Porabari, the Dharla at Kurigram, the Ghagot at Gaibandha, the Atrai at Baghbari, the Surma at Kanaighat, Sylhet and Sunamganj, the Kushiyara at Amalshid and Sheola, the Old Surma at Derai, the Baulai at Khaliajuri, the Someswari at Kalmakanda and the Titas at Brahmanbaria are flowing above danger level by 18cm, 103cm, 52cm, 60cm, 57cm, 64cm, 61cm, 50cm, 45cm, 41cm, 42cm, 03cm, 100cm, 31cm, 12cm, 191cm, 66cm,89 cm, 50cm,73cm and 13 cm respectively.



Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today, the bulletin added.

A total of 122 millimeters (mm) rainfall was recorded at Teknaf, 75mm at Sherpur (Sylhet), 114mm at Kushtia, 50mm at Dakhinbagh (Sylhet), 101mm at Cox's Bazar and 36mm at Sheola (Sylhet).