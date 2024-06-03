Water levels in 59 rivers rise, 42 fall

Bangladesh

BSS
03 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:23 pm

Water levels in 59 rivers rise, 42 fall

Water levels of the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend except the Surma

BSS
03 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: BSS
Representational image. Photo: BSS

Water levels at 59 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 42 stations recorded fall.

Among the 110 monitored river stations, eight have been registered steady and water level at three river stations is flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said today (3 June).

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours, the bulletin said adding the Ganges river is in steady state while the Padma river is in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours.

Water levels of the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend except the Surma, it added.

According to information from meteorological organisations, medium to heavy rainfall is expected over the Northern, North-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country in next 72 hours, the bulletin said.

Water levels of the Surma River at Kanaighat station and Sylhet station are flowing above 12.75mm danger level and 10.80 mm danger level while water level of the Kushiyara is flowing above 15.40 mm.  

As a result, the water level of Surma River may rise at different points for short duration depending on time and for the other major rivers of the North-eastern region of the country it may fall slowly in next 24 hours.

 In next 24 to 72 hours, the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Sylhet district of the North-eastern part of the country may improve slowly.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 214 mm rainfalls were recorded at Sylhet, 127mm at Lorergarh (Sunamganj), 108mm at Chattak (Sylhet), 55mm at Dakhinbagh (Moulvibazar), 175mm at Latu (Sylhet), 112mm at Jafflong (Sylhet), 87mm at Zakiganj (Sylhey) and 53mm at Sunamganj.

During the past 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded at some states of India - Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura, the bulletin added.

Water levels rise / rivers / Bangladesh

