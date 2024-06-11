Water levels in 27 rivers rise, 78 fall: FFWC

Water levels at 27 river stations monitored by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 78 stations recorded fall.

Among the 110 monitored river stations, five have been registered steady and water levels at all river stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Gange-Padma rivers are in a falling trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours.

Except the Khowai, the major rivers in the Northeastern region of the country are in a falling trend which may continue in the next 24 hours.

According to information from meteorological organisations, medium to heavy rainfall in the next 48 to 72 hours is expected over the Northern and adjoining upstream parts of the country. As a result, the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in the Northern region of the country may rise during this period.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 65 mm of rainfalls were recorded at Kamalganj (Moulvibazar) and 56mm at Narayanhat (Chattogram).

During the past 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded in some states like West Bengal and Sikkim of India, the bulletin added.