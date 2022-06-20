Water level of Surma drops, Kushiyara still swelling

The water level of River Surma in Sylhet has started to drop but local residents are yet to see any significant differences in the flood-hit areas.

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB-Sylhet), Surma's water level decreased by 18cm at the Kanaighat point and 1cm at the Sylhet point from Sunday evening till 9am on Monday.

However, Several upazilas and cities in the region are still inundated with floodwater, and many houses are flooded, especially in the low-lying areas.

To make matters worse, River Kushiyara is still swelling up, due to which new areas are expected to go underwater in the next 24 hours.

The water level at the Fenchuganj point of the Kushiyara River has increased by 5cm but decreased at the Sherpur point, said Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer at BWDB's Sylhet office, while speaking with The Business Standard.

"Floodwater may enter some new areas in Fenchuganj upazila. However, it will not be anything serious," he added.

Most areas outside the city are still submerged under floodwater causing immense suffering to the general people.

Although power supply has been restored in several parts of the district, hundreds of thousands of people remain without electricity in the marooned areas outside the city.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Lusikanta Hajong said, "The flood situation in Companiganj has improved to some extent. The water level has started to go down slowly."

When asked about the scale of the damage caused by the flood, The UNO said that the real picture will be known after all the water recedes.

Apart from Companiganj, the flood situation in Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kanaighat, Bishwanath and Sylhet Sadar upazilas has improved.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner. Mujibur Rahman said, "Water level is decreasing rapidly. Also it didn't rain today (Monday, 20 June).

"Everyone must work together to deal with the flood losses."

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in Sylhet on Tuesday to visit and provide assistance in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, at least two major rivers in the Rangpur region – Dharla and Brahmaputra – were reported to be flowing over the danger level due to the heavy rain and onrush of water from upstream.

The water level of River Brahmaputra on Monday morning was recorded at 52.60cm over the danger level.

Whereas, River Dharla was flowing 13cm above the danger point.

As per the latest updates issued by the BWDB, during the same period, River Teesta was flowing 30cm below the danger level but erosion persisted on its banks forcing families to either abandon or move their homes somewhere safe.