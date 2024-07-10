Water level in 40 rivers rises, 68 falls: FFWC

Water levels at 40 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 68 stations recorded fall.

Among the 110 monitored river stations, water levels at two stations have remained steady while 18 stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said today (10 July).



The Dudhkumar at Pateshwari (Kurigram), the Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa (Kurigram), at Hatia ( Kurigram), at Chilmari (Kurigram), the Jamuna river at Fulchari, at Bahadurabad, at Saghata (Gaibnadha), at Sariakandi, at Kazipur (Sirajganj), at Jagannathganj (Jamalpur), at Serajganj, at Porabari (Tangail), the Atrai at Baghabari (Sirajganj), the Surma at Kanaighat (Sylhet), the Kushiyara river at Amalshid, at Markuli, the Someshwari at Kalmakanda and the Meghna at Meghna Bridge (Munshiganj ) are flowing 4cm, 22cm, 23cm, 34cm, 35cm, 49cm, 38cm, 32cm, 19cm, 87cm, 38cm, 11cm, 10 cm, 10cm, 21cm, 40cm, 20cm and 19cm above the danger level respectively.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river is in falling trend. The water level of Brahmaputra river may remain in steady state, on the other hand, it may fall for Jamuna river in the next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said.

The Ganges river is in rising trend, which may continue in the next 72 hours, while the Padma river is in steady state which may continue in the next 24 hours.

All rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend overall, which may remain in steady state in the next 24 hours.

According to the information from meteorological organisations, heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours in the Northern and North-eastern regions and adjoining upstream parts of the country.

In the next 24 hours, flood situation at some low-lying areas adjacent to BrahmaputraJamuna river of Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, Tangail and Sirajganj districts may slightly improve.

In the next 24 hours, the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in the northern region of the country may rise at particular time.

As a result, the Teesta and Dharla rivers may flow above danger level at some stations for short duration and the flood situation may deteriorate slightly at the low-lying areas of Kurigram district adjacent to Dudhkumar river.

In the next 24 hours, the Jamuneswari, Upper Karatoa, Upper Atrai, Punarbhaba, Tangon and Ichamoti-Jamuna rivers in the northern region of the country may rise rapidly at particular time.

In the next 24 hours, the Atrai river at Baghabari point in the north-western region of the country may fall, thus flood situation of low-lying areas of Sirajganj district along the river may improve.

In the next 24 hours, the flood situation in the different low-lying areas of North-eastern region of the country may remain in steady state.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9am today.

A total of 96 mm of rainfall were recorded at Pateshwari, 87mm at Panchagarh, 72mm at Kaunia (Rangpur), 60mm at Chattogram, 67mm at Kurigram, 48mm at Lalakhal (Sylhet), 73mm at Lorergarh (Sunamganj), 62mm at Sunamganj and 52mm at Kanaighat.

During the last 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded in some states like West Bengal, Meghalaya and Assam of India, the bulletin added.