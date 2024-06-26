Water level in 21 rivers rises, 83 falls: FFWC

Water level in 21 rivers rises, 83 falls: FFWC

The Brahmaputra River is in steady state while the Jamuna River is in falling trend

Representational image of a river. Photo: BSS
Representational image of a river. Photo: BSS

Water levels at 21 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 83 stations recorded fall.
 
Among the 110 monitored river stations, water levels at five stations have remained steady while rivers at three stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said today (26 June).
 
The Kushiyara at Amalsad and at Markuli, the Someshwari at Kalmakanda are flowing 10cm, 23cm and 1cm are flowing respectively. 
 
The Brahmaputra River is in steady state while the Jamuna River is in falling trend, which may continue in next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said adding the Ganges-Padma river are in falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours. 

 The major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 48 hours. Overall improvement of the flood situation in various low-lying areas of the North-eastern part of the country may continue in next 48 hours.  

According to the information from meteorological department, medium to heavy rainfall in next 48 hours is expected in the Northern and adjoining upstream parts of the country. 

Teesta River in that region may rise in particular time in next 48 hours, the bulletin added. 

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am today. 

A total of 92 mm rainfalls were recorded in Dhaka and 31 mm at Bandarban. 
During the last 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded in some states like Tripura and Sikkim of India, the bulletin added.
 

