Waste pile fire at Matarbari Thermal Power Plant raging for hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 09:10 pm

A pile of waste caught fire in the Matarbari thermal power plant area in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar on Saturday (8 July) noon and is yet to come under control. 

Four units of the fire service have been working for seven and a half hours to control the fire, according to Atish Chakma, the deputy assistant director of Cox's Bazar fire service. 

Fire service personnel reached the spot around 12pm after being informed, but the fire had not been brought under control as of 7:30pm.

"Various construction materials, including wood, iron parts, and broken tins were stored in a large area in the open field of the project area. Initially, I believe the fire started while cutting some of these waste materials with electrical equipment," said Atish Chakma, who was present at the spot.

The thermal power project is being implemented by the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) at a cost of Tk52,000 crores. 

Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, executive director of CPGCBL, stated that the fire will not affect the project area as the pile of waste is far away from it.

