Wasfia Nazreen becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K2

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Wasfia Nazreen becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K2

Besides being far more technically difficult to climb than Everest, the K2 has notoriously fickle weather and has only been scaled by 425 people since 1954 -- including around 20 women

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:57 am
Wasfia Nazreen becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K2

Another feather has been added to Bangladesh's celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen's cap as she became the first climber from Bangladesh to scale Pakistan's notorious K2 summit, the world's second highest mountain.

Elite Exped, the team of mountaineers which includes Wasfia, announced the achievement in a Facebook post on Friday (22 July).

"100 percent success rate! This season has been awesome. Our incredible team for our K2 expedition has all accomplished their goal," it said.

"All team members are safely back at Camp 3." reads the Facebook post.

Besides Wasifa, the team consisted of some of the strongest and most renowned climbers in the world like MingmaTenzi Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, and Nirmal Purja.

Wasfia Nazreen's expedition was sponsored by Renata Limited.

The venter to climb to the summit began on Sunday (17 July). The 39-year-old reached the top of the mountain at an 8,611m (28,251ft) peak on early Friday (22 July).

Wasfia is mostly known for being the only Bangladeshi in the world till date to climb the Seven Summits -- the highest mountains of every continent.

She climbed Mount Everest on 26 May 2012, the second woman from Bangladesh to do so.

The K2, located at 8,611 metres above sea level, is the second-highest mountain on Earth.

Besides being far more technically difficult to climb than Everest, the K2 has notoriously fickle weather and has only been scaled by 425 people since 1954 -- including around 20 women, reports AFP.

The summit, for the first time, was reached by the Italian climbers Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni in 1954- the expedition was led by Ardito Desio, an Italian explorer, mountain climber, and geologist. 

 

Top News

Wasfia Nazreens / Wasfia Nazreen / K2 / K2 Mountain / K2 Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

1h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

3h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

16h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group