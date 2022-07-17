Wasa proposes to divide Dhaka into 10 zones, set area-wise prices

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has proposed to divide the capital Dhaka into 10 zones and set new prices for water on an area-wise and customer-wise basis.

The proposal was announced at a function to present the dissemination of a joint study by Wasa and WaterAid on area-based water pricing at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Sunday (17 July).

Wasa prepared the proposal for setting the price of water by checking how many types of customers there are in Dhaka; it has also taken into consideration the relevant laws.

Under the proposed plan, Dhaka has been divided into 10 zones to determine the price of water based on the area In this case, there may be different prices in each zone.

The difference between Wasa water production price and selling price can be equalised by setting the new prices - requiring no subsidy for the sector.

At present, the price of 1000 litres of water in Dhaka for residential customers is Tk15.18 and Tk42 for commercial customers. Wasa currently spends Tk25-26 to produce every 1000 litres of water. Wasa has proposed to divide the capital into 10 zones and set the new price of water on an area-wise and customer-wise basis.

However, the proposed price will be discussed further at the customer level.

As per the proposal, the price is proposed to be Tk37.50 per 1000 liters of water for upper-class residential consumers. According to Wasa data, 0.80% of Wasa's customers in the city belong to the upper class.

The price of water for upper middle class households has been fixed at Tk31.25.

The middle-class people of the capital will get water at the production price. They account for 4% of Wasa's total customers in Dhaka. The price has been proposed to be Tk25, which is Tk9.82 more than the existing prices.

For the lower middle class, which accounts for 79.4% of Wasa's total customers in Dhaka, the price is proposed to be Tk18.75, Tk3.57 more than the present prices.

Low-income people will pay Tk12.5 for the same amount of water.

Commercial customers of Wasa are currently paying Tk42 per thousand litres of water. According to the proposed prices, that will increase by Tk8.

Government institutions will pay the same as production cost - Tk25.