Was Khaleda slow poisoned in prison, asks Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 01:49 pm

Expressing suspicion, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has inquired whether the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia was slow-poisoned during her imprisonment.

"Was Khaleda Zia subjected to any slow-poisoning while being in prison? We want to know this clearly. Nothing is impossible for them [government]," he said while addressing a Jubo Dal protest rally for Khaleda's treatment abroad in front of the National Press Club Thursday.

Fakhrul said Khaleda was imprisoned on false charges to keep her away from politics.

"She [Khaleda] was detained for about two years in an abandoned building in Old Dhaka," he said.

Indicating the prime minister, the BNP secretary general said that Khaleda Zia could not go abroad for treatment despite other ministers' approval because of one person.

"She is not listening to anyone out of vengeance," added Fakhrul.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

Khaleda, the 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

