This was to be his first Eid as a shop owner. Bangabazar fire left him with nothing

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Saddam Hossain was taking charge of his own destiny. 

After working at a clothes shop in Bangabazar for a decade, he decided it was time to have his own shop. 

In January this year, he set up his own shop, Maimuna Garments, in the same market after renting out a space there. 

This was to be his first Eid as a shop-owner. It was an exciting period. 

He borrowed Tk4 lakh from his relatives and friends to invest in his shop. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Last time he checked, he had Tk50,000 in his till. It was a tidy sum.

Then the fire in Bangabazar broke out. 

"I have come undone. I had so many dreams. I wanted to buy new clothes for my parents for Eid. I wanted to sell clothes on Eid for the first time from my shop," he told The Business Standard.

Saddam was standing outside the remnants, trying to find anything worth salvaging. He was holding the burnt cashbox, with charred notes in it. 

"If the government does not help me, I will die of hunger along with my family," the youth said. 

