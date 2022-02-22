Warship Umar Farooq leaves for India to join Ex-Milan 2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:12 pm

Warship Umar Farooq leaves for India to join Ex-Milan 2022

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty on Tuesday to take part in the international naval exercise, Exercise Milan 2022 to be held in Visakhapatnam of India from Friday.

Rear Admiral M Anwar Hossain, Regional Commander, Khulna Naval Area, formally bade farewell to the ship as the chief guest at the ceremony, reads an ISPR press statement. Naval officers, sailors and family members of those onboard the ship were also present on the occasion.

BNS Umar Farooq will participate in Exercise Milan 2022 from 25 February to 04 March 2022. A total of 284 sailors, including trainee officers, led by Captain ABM Zakiul Hasan Bhuiyan will partake in the exercise.

Naval forces of 46 countries including Bangladesh are participating in this international maritime exercise which aims to develop diplomatic relations between the participating countries.

Other objectives of the exercise include curbing various criminal activities at sea including piracy, drug trafficking and smuggling, human trafficking and illegal fishing.

The maritime exercise is expected to enhance the professional skills of the trainee officers, cadets and sailors of the Bangladesh Navy alongside strengthening cooperation with other countries.

The ship is set to return on 6 March 2022.

 

