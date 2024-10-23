Warrants against 46 including Hasina sent to IGP: Tajul

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam today (23 October) said the arrest warrants against 46 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, were sent to the inspector general of police (IGP).

"The prosecution's duty is to convince the tribunal to issue the warrants, while it is the duty of the law enforcing agencies, including police, to arrest the accused," he told newsmen at the tribunal this morning.

"We sent the warrants issued by the special court to the IGP so he can tell you about the steps taken to execute the tribunal's order," he said.

On 17 October, the reconstituted ICT issued warrants to arrest 46 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, AKM Mozammel Haque, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and subsequently produce them before the court by November 18.

The three-judge tribunal, led by its Chairman, Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the separate orders, allowing two pleas of the prosecution on that day.

"The ICT prosecution team has so far received more than 70 complaints. We are receiving complaints almost daily. Many complaints have been filed with the ICT investigation agency," Tajul said.

"Apart from these, we will take the initiative to forward the cases lodged with different police stations over genocides during the July-August mass uprising to the ICT. If anyone is accused of those cases without any reason, we will also look into the matter. We are committed to establishing justice," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan inspected the renovation works of the ICT building here.