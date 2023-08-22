Warrant against Jamaat secretary Shafiqul, 2 others in sabotage case

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrant against three including Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Dhaka Metropolitan (south) secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, in a sabotage case filed in 2022.

The other two are- Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan (south) Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul and assistant secretary Delwar Hossain.

Sub-inspector Shah Alam, officer at the general registration branch of Motijheel police station, confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "The trio took six weeks bail from the High Court on the condition of surrendering to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. As more than six weeks passed and they did not take any steps to appear in court, the court issued arrest warrant against them."

According to the case, on 10 March 2022, at 9:30 in the morning, around 400-500 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists gathered in Motijheel police station area and created obstruction on the road. As the police tried to control the situation, the Jamaat men attacked them.

They allegedly obstructed government work and tried to kill the policemen on duty by injuring them.

Motijheel police station sub-inspector Md Abu Zafar filed a case after the incident.