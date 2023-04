A fire has broken out at a warehouse at Suritola of the capital's Nawabpur on Thursday.

Fourteen fire fighting units doused the flame at 11:45pm, Md Shajahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, said the fire official.

No casualty was reported in the fire, he added.

The extent of the damage from the fire is yet to be ascertained.