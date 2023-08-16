War criminal Sayeedi’s son among 5,000 sued over clashes at BSMMU, Shahbagh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:16 pm

War criminal Sayeedi’s son among 5,000 sued over clashes at BSMMU, Shahbagh

The ambulance carrying Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi&#039;s body leaves Dhaka with the help of police on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 morning. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
The ambulance carrying Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi's body leaves Dhaka with the help of police on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 morning. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

A case has been filed against 5,000 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists in connection with the attack and vandalism at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka. 

The attacks took place when the body of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was being taken to Pirojpur. 

Md Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner of Media and Public Relations for the DMP, said the case was filed with Shahbagh police station on Tuesday night for obstructing police from performing duties and torching vehicles.

Four people, including Sayeedi's son Masud Sayeedi, have been named in the case. 

The three others accused are assistant secretary general of Jamaat AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad,; former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Safiqul Islam Masud and assistant secretary general of Dhaka Metropolitan Jamaat Saiful Islam. 

Clash in Dhaka, protest in Khulna over Sayeedi’s funeral prayers, burial

According to the case statement, the Jamaat-Shibir men attacked policemen when the body of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was taken to Pirojpur from the BSMMU on Monday night. They also carried out vandalism and arson at various government buildings inside BSMMU.

Crude bombs were also hurled at the police that left several cops injured. Police cars, motorcycles, armoured vehicles (APC) were also vandalised and set on fire by the Jamaat-Shibir men, it said.

Deputy Commissioner Faruq Hossain said another case was lodged with Paltan police station naming 16 Jamaat activists and unidentified 150 Jamaat men for attacking police and obstructing the cops from discharging their duties at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque centring gayebana janaza for Sayeedi.

The supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami clashed with police in the capital's Shahbag when the body of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was being moved to Pirojpur in the early hours on Tuesday.  

At least one person was killed and 43 others injured after clashes erupted in various parts of the country centring the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who passed away on Monday night at the BSMMU.

