'War and Women' unveiled at UN building

The book 'War and Women' by Dr MA Hassan was unveiled at the United Nations building in New York.

The Bangladesh Freedom Fighters in Europe organised the book launching programme at the Serpentine Cafeteria inside the UN building on Friday (24 March), reads a press release.

Amin Khashroo from Frankfurt, Tajul Islam from Zurich and Dr Iqbal Ahmed from Geneva joined the programme.

In the discussion meeting organised on this occasion, the speakers talked about the hellish killings of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the barbaric violence and torture of women in the history of the world.

Executive members of international NGOs were also present at the book launching programme.

In a video presentation from Dhaka, the author of the book Hasan explained the reality of such torture committed by Pakistani soldiers.

Lamino, a Geneva-based human rights activist, spoke urging the Human

Rights Council to take action against the perpetrators of the genocide.