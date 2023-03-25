'War and Women' unveiled at UN building

Bangladesh

Press Release
25 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:59 pm

'War and Women' unveiled at UN building

Press Release
25 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:59 pm
&#039;War and Women&#039; unveiled at UN building

The book 'War and Women' by Dr MA Hassan was unveiled at the United Nations building in New York. 

The Bangladesh Freedom Fighters in Europe organised the book launching programme at the Serpentine Cafeteria inside the UN building on Friday (24 March), reads a press release.

Amin Khashroo from Frankfurt, Tajul Islam from Zurich and Dr Iqbal Ahmed from Geneva joined the programme. 

In the discussion meeting organised on this occasion, the speakers talked about the hellish killings of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the barbaric violence and torture of women in the history of the world.

Executive members of international NGOs were also present at the book launching programme. 

In a video presentation from Dhaka, the author of the book Hasan explained the reality of such torture committed by Pakistani soldiers.

Lamino, a Geneva-based human rights activist, spoke urging the Human

Rights Council to take action against the perpetrators of the genocide.

War and Women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

10h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

13h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

13h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

10h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

10h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

10h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year