War against graft underway, no one will be spared: PM Hasina declares in JS

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:56 pm

“We have launched drive against corruption, and no one will be saved. No matter whoever is involved in corruption, we will not spare,” she said.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday declared a drive against corruption vowing no one will be spared.

"We have launched drive against corruption, and no one will be saved. No matter whoever is involved in corruption, we will not spare," she said.

The prime minister said this in parliament while speaking during the general discussion on proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

She said the budget proposed to legalise the undisclosed money with the aim to bring those money in the mainstream.

"The money which was not disclosed due to various reasons needs to be brought in the mainstream of the economy. For that purpose we have proposed to offer an amnesty," she said.

She also said that BNP leader Khaleda Zia, former finance minister Saifur Rahman and Gano Forum leader Dr Kamal Hossain also availed this opportunity in the past.

"Such opportunity was often given in the past," she said.

Hasina, also the leader of the House, said that based on good policy strategy and the power of mass people the government will build Smart Bangladesh to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Munjibur Rahman -hunger and poverty free Bangladesh.

"We all will advance the country by implementing this budget and through this the country will take one step forward," she said.

The prime minister said that some have called the budget ambitious, Some said it's a deficit budget.

"A while ago, the leader of the opposition party also said that it is not possible to implement this budget. Taking the challenge is our job. We want to continue with the challenge and we are moving forward with the challenge."

She also said that she does not think this budget is ambitious.

"Yes, the goal we set is never 100 percent fulfilled, it is not possible to do that. Still, we have a definite goal that we are going to get here. We have been able to do that."

Hasina said that the fate of the people of the country has changed.

"We have formulated this budget and given the development budget to continue our development trend. There is nothing to reduce here."

Commenting the Awami League government does not forget the party's election manifesto, Hasina said, "We prepare a manifesto before the election.But we do not forget this manifesto. We fulfill the promise to the nation after being elected by the people's vote."

She thinks that through this budget it will be possible to implement the future plans till 2041.

