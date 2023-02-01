Want to make 2023 a milestone year in Bangladesh-South Korea relations: Ambassador

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun on Wednesday said this year will be momentous in terms of Bangladesh-Korea relations and efforts are underway to further strengthen the relations through joint efforts.

"We want to make it a milestone year," he said while speaking at a programme at the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka.

The ambassador thanked the Korean Community in Bangladesh for celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-South Korea diplomatic relations.

To celebrate and propel economic success and celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the Korean Community Association is gearing up for "Korea Week 2023" - to be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka from 25 February to 3 March with the theme "Stay Strong, March Together".

South Korea is Bangladesh's 5th largest FDI provider with $1.3 billion invested here. Almost 200 South Korean companies have already invested in various sectors in Bangladesh.