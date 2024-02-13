Want BNP to straighten up after election: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

UNB
13 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Want BNP to straighten up after election: Foreign minister

UNB
13 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:34 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud has said BNP needs to straighten up now that the election is over.

"After the election, the BNP's posture crumbled. We want them to overcome their disappointment and stand straight," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after unveiling the covers of journalist and researcher Mizanur Rahman's 'Badaljata Bangladesh' and poet Rebecca Shilpi's fourth poetry book 'Bimurto' on the Suhrawardy Udyan premises of the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Publisher of the two books Shafique Rahman, Chairman of Nongor Prokashoni, President of River Safety Organisation Nongor Sumon Shams, former vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League HM Mehedi Hasan and other guests were present on the occasion.

"We hope that BNP will engage in distributing leaflets and follow democratic procedures to overcome their disappointment. They will not succeed in manipulating public opinion with petrol bombs," said the minister.

Before the book unveiling, Hasan remarked, "The Ekushey Boi Mela  has become a festival of life, transforming into a meeting place for Bengalis. Young and old, children and adolescents, youth, adults, and the elderly all come to the fair to take a breath, turn the pages of books, and buy books. Our goal is to build a humane, socially responsible state, and we must work united towards that goal."

Describing the transformation of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister mentioned the significant differences between Bangladesh 15 years ago and today.

He also emphasised that there would be many differences in Bangladesh in the next 10 years. "From the Padma Bridge to the air conditioned metro rail, development through the riverine country and the tunnel under the river, under the leadership of Bangabandhu's Daughter, we have progressed relentlessly at an unstoppable pace."

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

12h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

12h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

2h | Videos
Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

3h | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

4h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

5h | Videos