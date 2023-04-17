Walton explains deaths of workers, says they drank juice brought from outside in iftar

Three factory workers who died on Sunday (16 April) shortly after having iftar were among five who drank juice outside the dining service of the company, according to Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

Signed by the company's Deputy Managing Director, Md Humayun Kabir, a press release issued on Monday (17 April) reads that all Walton employees are particularly instructed not to eat any food other than that provided by the company.

Another worker also fell sick and is undergoing treatment, it added.

Three Walton Hi-Tech factory workers died after having iftar at Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district yesterday evening.

The deceased are Sheikh Farid Hossain, 30; Abdul Barek, 48; and Ashraf Ali, 30.

Angry workers of the factory blocked the Chandra-Nabinagar highway by burning tyres after hearing of the incident.

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tajwar Akram Sakapi said that three workers of the factory became ill after having iftar and were taken to the nearby hospital quickly, where the doctors declared the three dead.

The doctors, however, could not identify the exact cause of their death.