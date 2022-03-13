Walton doing excellent business around the world: BSEC Chairman

Walton is one the top electronics products manufacturer in Bangladesh, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

"They have billion dollars turnover. Walton is now exporting products to many countries because of their high quality products and competitive price. Walton is doing excellent business around the world", said the BSEC chairman.

He made the remarks while addressing the second session of "Investment Flash Mob: Networking Dinner" held at Emirates Palace Hotel in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on 10 March, reads a press release.

BSEC arranged the Investment Flash Mob at Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE aimed to encourage the non-resident Bangladeshis and the foreign investors for making investment in capital market as well as other potential sectors of Bangladesh.

The first networking dinner session was held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dubai Festival City on 9 March.

Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton sponsored the Investment Flash Mob. In both functions, Walton was praised on its outstanding role in turning Bangladesh into an electronics-exporting nation from the earlier import-oriented country, reads the statement.

The second networking dinner session was attended by Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen as the chief guest while Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's Executive Chairman M. Sirazul Islam and Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority's Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun were present as special guests.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Senior Executive Director and also Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Engineer Anisur Rahman Mollick, Additional Operative Director Rabiul Islam Milton and some other higher officials from government and private sectors were also present.

In his speech as the chief guest, Foreign Affairs Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen said, "Bangladesh has progressed in the technology sector. We emphasized on building quality infrastructure, energy and connectivity across all modes of communication. And thus we built several mega and development projects.

"The government and the private sector are working together for bringing innovative home-grown solution to the development challenges. The future is here in Bangladesh and also a potential investment destination."

Delivering his speech as special guest, Salman F Rahman said, "A new Bangladesh has been built under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The purpose of holding such roadshow is to inform everybody what is actually happening in the new Bangladesh and also of the opportunities that are there. So, please come to Bangladesh, see and also invest. You will get full support and cooperation from us."

Giving vote of thanks at the function, Walton's Senior Executive Director Engineer Anisur Rahman Mollick said, "Walton family is very delighted to be involved in this amazing event. Now, Bangladesh is not only self-depended but also achieved tremendous success in exporting consumer electronics products globally. We are very proud to make a contribution to the economic growth of Bangladesh. Now, I am inviting all of you to please come and visit Walton factory to watch what is happening here and get the experience of digital transformation of Bangladesh."