Walk instead of using rickshaws, buses for short commute: DMP Traffic Advisory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:35 pm

The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recommended city dwellers to walk instead of using rickshaws, CNG, or buses, for short distance travel.

The DMP authorities issued various traffic control measures on Thursday (23 March) in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital during the month of Ramadan.

No bus shall stop to pick up passengers inside long distance and inter-district bus terminals in the capital. Passengers can take bus seats when inside the terminal. Bus representatives have been advised to take care of the matter, the DMP said.

The traffic division also said that no bus will ply on long distance or unauthorised routes from Dhaka without permit. All concerned with their respective buses have been advised to adhere to this and assist the authorities.

Passengers must carry their tickets on the bus and keep their belongings safe in their custody.

No vehicle shall carry additional passengers on the roof, the DMP authorities said.

Bus drivers must not engage in any competition when picking up passengers which could lead to disruption of road order and loss of life.

City dwellers have been advised leaving home with enough time in hand in the morning and while heading back home before iftar.

Fare charts should be displayed at terminal based counters, the DMP said.

Inter-district and long-distance buses in Dhaka will not occupy the part of the main road adjacent to the terminal.

During the journey, public transports in and out of Dhaka should follow order so that no unwanted traffic jam is created.

Passengers or aspirants of inter-district transport are requested to stay inside the terminal instead of waiting or standing on the main road.

