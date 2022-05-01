Wages of labourers increase 6 to 8 times: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the wages of labourers of different sectors have increased by six to eight times during the tenure of Awami League government.

"On the other hand, the workers, who were protesting for their rights, were shot to death at different times during the regime of BNP. And this is the difference between Bangabandhu's daughter and others," he told reporters at his residence in the port city.

Awami League deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam Amin was present there.

Hasan said, "Today is 1st May and it is the day of establishing the rights of labourers. The living standard of working class of people has improved and the purchasing power has increased due to different pragmatic steps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

He said the minimum wage of garment workers was Tk1,650 before the government (Awami League) came to power. And, now the minimum wage is Tk8,000, the minister said, adding before the minimum wage of jute mill workers was only Tk960 while it is now Tk8,300.

Thus, the wages of different sectors have increased by six to eight times in the regime of Bangabandhu's daughter, said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

He said the government under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also ensured different allowances -- including treatment, transports, house rent, and evening tiffin of garment workers -- of labourers. The wage of a labourer is equal to 15 kilograms of rice, he added.

Criticising a comment of BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku as he claimed that Ziaur Rahman helped Sheikh Hasina (incumbent Prime Minister) to return home, the minister said it is another evidence of their (BNP's) falsehood. Even, Ziaur Rahman had created obstacles when Sheikh Hasina wanted to return home from India after she was elected as the President of Awami League, he added.

But, the minister said Bangabandhu's daughter had declared that she would return home at any cost. And Zia was forced to allow Bangabandhu's daughter (Hasina) back home because of her (Sheikh Hasina) firm determination and international pressure, he added.

Even, the minister said no public gathering took place at the airport as Zia created different barriers. She (Sheikh Hasina) tried to organise a milad mahfil at Dhanmondi-32 after returning home, he said, adding but Zia didn't give any permission to hold the milad mahfil.

Afterwards, Hasan said the milad was held on the road in front of the house (Dhanmondi-32) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 carnage.

Hasan greeted the countrymen on the eve of the Eid, saying the Eid journey of the people has become smooth due to different pragmatic steps of the government as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL Chattogram North district unit vice president Swajan Kumar Talukder, AL Rangunia upazila vice president Abdul Monaf Shikder and general secretary Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder, among others, were present.