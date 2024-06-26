Wael Sabra to take charge as BAT Bangladesh chairman from 1 August

Wael Sabra, a seasoned professional serving BAT for 21 years, will succeed Golam Mainuddin as the Chairman of BAT Bangladesh from 1 August 2024.

He is currently the Area Director for BAT Middle East, South Asia, North Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia, reads a press release sent by BAT Bangladesh.

Sabra will take over from Golam Mainuddin, who completed a remarkable 42-year tenure at BAT Bangladesh with a strong legacy.

Mainuddin began his career with the company in 1983 and was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2008.

His visionary leadership and dedication were crucial in transforming the company, making it self-sufficient and aligning it with global quality standards. Since 2010, the government of Bangladesh has recognized Mainuddin as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) for his substantial contributions to the national economy.

Sabra began his career with BAT in 2003 and held numerous senior positions in the company, gaining extensive experience through his work across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, which has contributed to the company's continued success.