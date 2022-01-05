Voting underway in 5th phase of UP polls amid sporadic violence

Balloting for the fifth phase polls to 708 union parishads (UP) across the country is underway amid sporadic reports of irregularities and violence.

The voting started at 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break today (5 January).

A total of 36,457 candidates are vying for different positions in the fifth phase election taking place in 95 upazilas under 48 districts, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Of the aspirants, 3,274 are for chairman, 25,233 for general member, and 7,950 for reserved woman member posts.

The body of a UP is formed with an elected chairman, nine members, and three woman members from reserved seats.

The commission says 193 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while 52 of them are chairmen, 32 reserved woman members, and 109 general members.

In Brahmanbaria, at least 10 people were injured when supporters of two member candidates clashed at a polling centre in Basudeb UP.

The incident took place around 11:30am at the Dotaisar Government Primary School voting centre.

Law enforcers have detained both the candidates – Babul Mia and Shaheen Bhuiyan – in connection with the clash.

"The situation in the area is now normal," Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain, in charge of the concerned polling centre, said.

In Cumilla, an Awami League leader has been jailed for 15 days for entering a polling centre with cash money, election documents, and an unlicensed private car.

The person who has been handed down the punishment is Awami League's Lalmai upazila unit Office Secretary Kazi Mehedi Hasan, confirmed Executive Magistrate Moushumi Akter.

Besides, two more individuals, including an Awami League nominated chairman candidate, were jailed and fined for illegally using stickers of different law enforcement agencies on a private vehicle in the district's Borkoit UP.

They are – ruling party-backed candidate and current Chairman Abul Hashem and his driver Md Ali.

Abul was fined Tk10,000 and Ali was jailed for seven days, said Executive Magistrate Sabina Yasmin to The Business Standard.

In Munshiganj, polls are being held in seven unions under Gazaria upazila of the district.

Total 66 polling centres have been set up for some 112,306 voters (57,710 male, 54,596 female) so that they can exercise their franchise.

Over 2,000 members of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the voting areas to ensure law and order.

In the pre-poll campaign of the phase, at least four people were reportedly killed, raising the death toll of the elections in different phases to 65.

The much-talked-about UP polls saw violence and casualties in the previous four phases. The second phase was the deadliest which left at least 30 people dead and dozens injured.

This session of the local government polls will be held in seven phases, while the sixth phase is scheduled to be held on 31 January at 219 unions, and the final phase on 7 February at 138 unions.

Earlier, 836 UPs took part in elections in the fourth phase on 26 December last year, 1,000 in the third phase on 28 November, 833 in the second phase on 11 November.

The first phase of the election was held in two segments – one on 21 June and the other on 20 September – in which 369 UPs took part.

