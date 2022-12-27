Voting in Rangpur city polls may be prolonged till 8pm due to EVMs running slow: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said voting at the Rangpur City Corporation election might be prolonged till 8pm due to electronic voting machines (EVMs) operating at a slow pace.

"Voting in EVMs is comparatively slower than ballots. People are still standing in queues. So, it might continue till 7:30pm or 8pm. Around 50%-55% voters have already cast their votes till 4pm," he said while talking to reporters at the Election Commission Building Tuesday (27 December).

Mentioning that voter turnout has been satisfactory, the CEC said voting was held in a peaceful manner and it was also quite competitive.

Voting in Rangpur City Corporation began Tuesday morning using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 229 centres.

Nine candidates are vying for the mayoral post while 183 people are contesting for councillor posts under 33 wards. Sixty-eight candidates are contesting the polls for 11 reserved seats, said Returning Officer Abdul Baten.

A total of 229 presiding officers, 1,349 assistant presiding officers and 2,698 polling officers are performing their duties to maintain order in the voting centres.

The first Rangpur City Corporation election was held on 21 December 2017. The tenure of the current mayor will expire on 18 February 2023.