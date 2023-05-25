Voters' turnout in Gazipur city polls likely to be 50%: EC Alamgir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

Voters' turnout in Gazipur city polls likely to be 50%: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 07:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the voters' turnout in the Gazipur City Corporation polls might be 50%.

The election commissioner made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Agargaon election building on Thursday. He mentioned that complete information regarding the turnout of all polling stations is not yet available, but it is expected that the turnout will be around 50%.

Addressing the fairness of the election, Md Alamgir stated that based on the information gathered from law enforcement agencies, election commission officials, the media, and election observers, it can be concluded that the Gazipur city election was conducted in a remarkably smooth and peaceful manner.

He further noted that all the candidates who participated in the election expressed their satisfaction with the electoral process and declared their willingness to accept the results, irrespective of the outcome.

Responding to concerns about the slow pace of voting, he explained, "According to election regulations, if voters are present at the polling station until the voting deadline, polling agents are required to wait until the vote is cast. These rules apply to both paper ballots and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)."

When asked if any irregularities were captured on CCTV, he said, "We detected certain issues such as long queues that gave certain individuals an advantage to cast their votes first. Immediate action was taken by contacting the relevant authorities over the phone."

Furthermore, he disclosed that at two centers, agents attempted to influence voters, prompting us to promptly intervene by notifying the police and ensuring their removal from the premises.

In addition, he emphasised that neither the Election Commission nor the police got any other reports of irregularities.

A total of 4,500 CCTVs were deployed to monitor the voting process in Gazipur City Corporation.

He explained, "Due to the sheer number of CCTVs, it was not feasible to monitor all of them simultaneously. Instead, we monitored approximately 300-400 CCTVs in stages. Consequently, some events may have gone unnoticed."

He regarded the implementation of CCTVs as a successful initiative by the Election Commission.

Regarding the allegation that Zayeda Khatun lacked an agent at a particular polling center, he responded, "We have consulted with the media personnel stationed in Gazipur as well, and they have confirmed that no such incident occurred."

Earlier today, Md Alamgir expressed satisfaction regarding the Gazipur city polls on Thursday, stressing that no information of irregularities has been reported by far.

While talking to reporters at the election commission building this morning, he assured them that the polling has been going well by far.

When asked about complaints in regards to EVM and CCTV cameras, EC Alamgir argued that EVM being a machine can have malfunctions and it does.

Earlier, EC Md Alamgir, EC Rasheda Sultana and EC Ahsan Habib started monitoring the polls on CCTV cameras at 8am in the morning from the control room of the Election Commission. Later, EC Anisur Rahman joined them around 9am. CEC came after 9.30am.

Top News

Voter turnout / Gazipur City Corporation Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

10h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

22h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2h | TBS Stories
How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

8h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss