Rejected parties' allegation baseless, only worthy parties got registration: EC Alamgir

The Election Commission has registered only eligible applicants as political parties after proper scrutiny and the allegation that the Commission denied registration to 10 parties under the direction of the government is baseless, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

"Anyone can raise an allegation but they must have a valid ground for that. We have registered the eligible parties after careful examination of their qualities and activities," he said while addressing a press conference at the EC Office in the capital's Agargaon on Monday after the Dhaka-17 by-polls concluded.

Meanwhile, in a joint press conference at the Jatiya Press Club on Monday morning, leaders of 10 parties which did not get registration alleged that the Election Commission (EC) did not register anyone except two parties under the direction of the Awami League government.

The excluded parties alleged that the EC has become a wing of the ruling party. When asked about this allegation, EC Alamgir said, "Everyone has the right to speak in a democratic country. The people will decide whether we have become a wing [of Awami League] or not."

Regarding the intelligence report on the political parties seeking registration, Alamgir said, "Intelligence reports are not relevant here. We did not ask for a report from any intelligence agency. Besides, the intelligence agencies are not supposed to give us reports."

"The Election Commission does not do its job as per the whim of any intelligence agency. It is an independent institution. There are terms and conditions for getting registration such as parties who have applied for registration should have an office in Dhaka, sub-offices in 22 districts and in 100 upazilas," he said.

"Only two parties have fulfilled such conditions and adhered to the laws and regulations of the commission, and the rest failed to do so. That is why they were excluded," he said.

EC working under govt order, allege leaders of 10 parties

A total of 93 parties applied to the EC for registration. After a preliminary selection, the Commission decided to scrutinise 12 of them.

Later, the commission took a preliminary decision to register two parties — Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).

The 10 rejected parties that held a joint press conference are — Nagorik Oikya, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Labor Party, Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Democratic Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP) and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP). But the Bangladesh Sanatan Party did not participate in the press conference held under the banner of 10 parties.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, read a written statement on behalf of 10 parties at the press conference.

"This Election Commission has no impartiality at all. It was formed for the fulfilment of constitutional duties and responsibilities but it has become an organ of the ruling Awami League," Manna said.

Referring to this decision of the Election Commission as unfair and unjust, he said, "We will form a systematic political movement against this decision."