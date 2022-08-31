Voter database will be affected if NID service goes under home ministry: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:20 pm

Related News

Voter database will be affected if NID service goes under home ministry: CEC

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the National Identity (NID) and voter database are interrelated and their dependency may be hampered if NID services are taken under the home ministry.

The CEC said this while talking with reporters at Election Commission Wednesday (31 August). Earlier, EC employees submitted a memorandum to CEC to take steps to keep NID services under the commission.

"A law is being formed to shift NID services to the Security Services Division under the home ministry. EC officials came here to talk about these matters. They are involved with NID services for 15 to 18 years," the CEC added.

"Voter database is interrelated with NID services. If NID services go to another agency, dependency issues may be hampered," Kazi Habibul Awal said.

He further said it will be beneficial for the country if NID service is kept under EC. 

If the service shift to another agency, the interrelation between NID service and EC will be affected, he reiterated. 

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan criticised rights organisation Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) for their Sunday's press conference.

"We invited political parties, National Technical Committee for discussion over EVMs. But they (Shujan) didn't come. We are open to them. Why did they hold a press conference suddenly?" he questioned.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / NID / NID services / EC / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

8h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

9h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

1h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

1h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries