Vote for AL to help finish incomplete dev projects: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday once again urged the people to vote for Awami League in the upcoming national elections to help finish the incomplete development programmes in the country.

"Election is coming, and I want you to vote for boat [electoral symbol of Awami League] so we can serve you again and complete the unfinished works," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a public meeting at Matarbari Thermal Power Plant Project's township ground in the afternoon organised by AL's Maheshkhali upazila unit.

She said Awami League could form the government for three consecutive terms as people of the country voted it to power.

She blamed the increasing inflation on Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions.

"We have tried to contain that. We have taken steps to curb inflation rate and very soon inflation rate will decline. People will be able to live a better life," she said.

She urged all to utilise their every piece of land for farming and produce whatever they can.

"Please do not leave behind a single inch of land without farming. We have to develop our own country," she added.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, said her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated this country, and it is her duty to improve the fate of the people.

For that purpose, she said, the people have to cast their votes for boat and ensure the win of Awami League in the next election.

"Only Awami League can do that, no one else can. They do not have any patriotism and no responsibility towards people," she said.

Coming down heavily on BNP and its allies for unleashing arson attacks again on general people, Hasina said if any person has humanity, then that person can not burn anyone alive.

"Their only task is to burn people alive and destroy property," she said.

So, the PM said, people have to remain cautious about them.

She said for the development and welfare of the mass people she is ready for any sort of sacrifice.

"If needed I am ready to sacrifice my blood like my father. My only task is to ensure your welfare," she said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, and AL lawmaker from Maheshkhali and Kutubdia constituency Asheq Ullah Rafiq also spoke with Maheshkhali upazila AL President Anwar Pasha Chowdhury in the chair.