Voluntary repatriation is the solution for Rohingya crisis: Filippo Grandi

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday (17 October) mentioned voluntary repatriation as the solution to the Rohingya crisis and assured to continue efforts to achieve that objective.

"This is a humanitarian crisis which must not be forgotten. Aid must be sustained and solutions explored," Grandi said.

He met Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen during a high-level meeting on Rohingya Refugees in Bangkok and discussed the issue.

The meeting was arranged by UNHCR.

The Foreign Minister thanked UNHCR for its continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and sought cooperation to realize the rights and expectations of the Rohingyas to return to Myanmar.