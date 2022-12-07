Visually impaired people urge suitable ICT for economic empowerment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:33 pm

Related News

Visually impaired people urge suitable ICT for economic empowerment

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Visually impaired people called for making the information and communication technology (ICT) suitable for their use to ensure their economic empowerment and other benefits. 

They said that disability is a big problem in Bangladesh where 8% to 10% of the population suffer from different kinds of disabilities. Most of those people are economically backward. ICT can play an important role for their economic empowerment, they observed.   

Their observations came at a discussion programme titled 'Transformative Solution for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World' on Tuesday at Rupnagar of Mirpur in the capital.  

Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation (Berdo) organised the event at its office, marking the 31st 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities and 24th National Disability Day'.

NM Zeaul Alam, senior secretary of ICT division, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Md Akhtaruzzaman, joint secretary of the same division, attended as a special guest.      

In his keynote paper, Russel Hasan, who is visually impaired and a member of the general council of Berdo, highlighted various steps taken in different parts of the world regarding the use of ICT for economic and other benefits of people with disabilities.  

Stressing the importance of ICT, Supreme Court lawyer  Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, who is visually impaired, said ICT needs to be made suitable for the use of people with disabilities to ensure their benefits.

Calling for creating the scope of employment for people with disabilities, he said about 300 graduates with visual impairment are now seeking employment.

Another visually impaired speaker Saidul Huq, called for imparting necessary training to people with disabilities for enhancing their skills so that they can get access to employment. He drew the attention of the ICT Ministry regarding the employment of people with disabilities at various projects under the ministry.

If the condition of people with disabilities is not improved, they will be a burden to society and the effort to achieve SDGs will also not succeed, said  Saidul Huq.      

Top News

Visually impaired / visually impaired persons / Braile / economic empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

7h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

8h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

8m | Videos
Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

28m | Videos
No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

9h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup