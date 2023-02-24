Visitors throng book fair defying bomb threat

Visitors seen queueing for entry into the book fair on Friday afternoon. Photo: TBS
Visitors seen queueing for entry into the book fair on Friday afternoon. Photo: TBS

Despite a bomb threat from an extremist group a day earlier, thousands of visitors showed up at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on its final Friday (24 February) at Suhrawardy Udyan and Bangla Academy premises.

A large number of people stood in long queues waiting to enter Suhrawardy Udyan.

Md Ashraful Alam, author of a book, told The Business Standard that he had to wait around half an hour to enter the fair due to long queues.

"All the three entry gates were packed with people, though I have experienced less crowds at Ramna Engineers Institution gate. Police were seen searching everyone and they did not allow any bag or flammable objects into the fair," he said.

Bangla Academy DG gets bomb threat, GD filed 

Tasnuva Adiba, publisher of 'Adhyan', told TBS that her stall is experiencing huge crowds on the last Friday of the month.

"We were a little tense about the extremist threat since Thursday night, but the large influx to the fair has already made us a bit better," she added.

Md Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna zone, said that they have deployed additional forces and are on alert considering every possible threat.

Miscreants have sent a letter to the director general of Bangla Academy on Thursday, threatening a bomb attack at the academy premises during the Amar Ekushey book fair.

Md Jahangir Alam, security officer of Bangla Academy, filed a general diary with Shahbagh Police Station Thursday over the threat.

