Visiting US Coast Guard team expresses satisfaction over Ctg port security measures

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:31 pm

Visiting US Coast Guard team expresses satisfaction over Ctg port security measures

The visiting US Coast Guard has expressed satisfaction with the overall security measures at the Chattogram port, according to port authorities.

"The delegation came to Chattogram port on Monday and met its chairman and other officials. After an inspection, the delegation praised the port authorites for speedy implementation of security-related recommendations," Chattogram Port Authority Deputy Director Major Md Wahidul Haque, told The Business Standard.

"They also expressed their satisfaction with the overall security of the port," he added.

The team of United States Coast Guard – comprising Lt Cdr Brierly Ost rander, Irving Cintron and Charles Mercurio – made the visit to scrutinise the compliance of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code at the Chattogram Port.

In the earlier visit in 2022, the Coast Guard delegation put several recommendations for the port to prevent fire any incident after the BM Container Depot blaze. Such a delegation visits the port and its associated facilities every two years.

This time the delegation also provided a day-long training to security officers of private inland container depots at the Chattogram Port Training Institute on Tuesday.

