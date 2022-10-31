Visiting IMF team will meet BSEC to discuss capital market on 7 Nov

Bangladesh

UNB
31 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 02:57 pm

International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB
International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will sit in a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 7 November to discuss issues including the current status of the capital market and the imposition of floor prices.

Bond market development, risk management and control, compliance infrastructure and enforcement measures in the market will also be discussed in the meeting, according to officials involved with the process.

BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim told UNB on Monday that the regulator is making all preparations for the meeting.

BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, Commissioners, and Executive Officers will be present in the meeting, he said.

To prevent the ongoing fall in prices, the BSEC floor price system was imposed on the capital market on 28 July this year.

Although its market is on the rise, two-thirds of the companies listed in the capital market are currently stuck at the floor price. Investors are not able to buy and sell shares of these companies despite their desire.

As a result, capital market transactions are continuously decreasing.

A delegation of the global lender IMF from Washington arrived in Dhaka on 26 October to discuss a $4.5 billion loan sought by Bangladesh amid dwindling foreign currency reserves.

