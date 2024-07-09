Visit Bangladesh, explore business opportunities: PM Hasina tells investors in Beijing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives her speech as the chief guest at a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and China in Beijing on 9 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Chinese investors to visit Bangladesh to explore investment and business opportunities.

"Bangladesh is the most favourable investment destination in the world. Bangladesh is committed to ensuring your business is profitable," she said today (9 July) in her speech as the chief guest at a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and China in Beijing.

"Bangladesh will ensure a secured business environment for foreign investors, including the ones from China," Hasina said at the summit.

She also welcomed Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh to narrow the trade gap.

At the summit, Bangladeshi and Chinese companies signed 16 MoUs to boost investment in Bangladesh, where Bangladesh will receive $490 million under four MoUs.

Alongside PM Hasina, a dozen ministers, and private sector leaders were present at the summit.

Chinese companies will invest in Bangladesh's textile, electric vehicle, solar power, fintech and technology sectors.

The signed MoUs between Bangladeshi and Chinese companies are—