Visit Bangladesh, explore business opportunities: PM Hasina tells investors in Beijing
"Bangladesh is the most favourable investment destination in the world. Bangladesh is committed to ensuring your business is profitable," she said
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Chinese investors to visit Bangladesh to explore investment and business opportunities.
"Bangladesh is the most favourable investment destination in the world. Bangladesh is committed to ensuring your business is profitable," she said today (9 July) in her speech as the chief guest at a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and China in Beijing.
"Bangladesh will ensure a secured business environment for foreign investors, including the ones from China," Hasina said at the summit.
She also welcomed Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh to narrow the trade gap.
At the summit, Bangladeshi and Chinese companies signed 16 MoUs to boost investment in Bangladesh, where Bangladesh will receive $490 million under four MoUs.
Alongside PM Hasina, a dozen ministers, and private sector leaders were present at the summit.
Chinese companies will invest in Bangladesh's textile, electric vehicle, solar power, fintech and technology sectors.
The signed MoUs between Bangladeshi and Chinese companies are—
- MoU between Nagad and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. A $50 million investment will come under the MoU on a strategic partnership to build a next-generation digital financial platform towards SMART Bangladesh.
- A $20 million investment will come under the MoU on the 'Bangladesh Capital Market Digital Transformation Project' signed between Dex Bangladesh Tech Ltd and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh).
- $400 million investment will come from China to Bangladesh under an MoU signed between Deshbondhu Group, Chemtex and China Chemical CNCC. Both parties will establish the largest PSF, PET bottle, and Textile grade factory at 33 acres of land in the Mongla Economic Zone.
- China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Ningbo Cixing Company Limited signed an MoU on the investment framework agreement in Bangladesh's Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone.
- Billion10 Communications Ltd and CHTC (HengYang) Intelligent EV Company Ltd signed an MoU on manufacturing electric vehicles.
- Billion10 Communications Ltd and Ningbo Sun East Solar Co Ltd signed an MoU to set up a Solar Park in Sylhet.
- Billion10 Communications Ltd and HeSheng (Hoshine) Silicon Industry Co Ltd signed an MoU to invest in the renewable energy industry.
- Billion10 Communications Ltd and Zhongke Guorui (Zhuhai) New Material Technology Co Ltd signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's waste lubricant oil recovery and refining industry.
- EB Solution Ltd and Hongji Intelligent Transport Co Ltd signed an MoU to invest in the Dhaka City Mobile Project.
- EB Solution Ltd and Ningbo Shering New Energy Technology Ltd signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's Smart Cold Chain Logistic Solutions sector.
- A $20 million investment will come in Bangladesh for the CNG transportation by river and road under the MoU on technical and financial investment collaboration. The MoU has been signed between Intraco Refueling Station PLC and Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co Ltd.
- Zibo Jinhuateng Paper Machinery Co Ltd will invest in the paper machinery sector in Bangladesh jointly with Nitol Niloy Group. Both the parties signed an MoU on it.
- Chinese company Zhengzhou Dongfeng Mid-South Enterprise Company will invest in TBR Tyre Projects in Bangladesh in collaboration with Nitol Niloy Group.
- Chinese company Shandong Sunite Machinery and Nitol Niloy Group signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) Block.
- Chinese company Daliam Huahan Rubber & Plastic Machinery will invest in Bangladesh's rubber machinery with Nitol Niloy group.
- Chinese company ZP Technology (Anhui) Co Ltd will invest in lithium batteries and electric vehicles in Bangladesh jointly with Nitol Niloy group.