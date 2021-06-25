Vision 2041 will fulfil Bangabandhu’s dream: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that the government's Vision 2041 aims to carry the development journey of Bangladesh that Bangabandhu dreamed to end absolute poverty.

He said at a webinar titled Perspective Plan 2041 and Quest for Development that the vision aims to graduate the country into a higher middle-income status by 2031 and a developed country by 2041, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, organised the webinar.

"Perspective Plan 2041 is the instrument to fast track the nation on the development path. The economy which once was labelled as a 'bottomless basket with no hope of survival' has now been globally perceived as a 'development miracle'. Our government's Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 are two key instruments that have contributed to the commendable progress over the past decade," said the minister at the webinar.

Dr Momen highlighted Bangladesh's comprehensive response plan with a stimulus package of around $14.14 billion, or 4.3% of its GDP, to secure the lives and livelihoods of the people to minimise the impact of the pandemic.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh has received a final recommendation from the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP) to graduate from the group of Least Developed Countries (LDC), which was endorsed by the ECOSOC recently.

"Bangladesh's migrants were affected by the pandemic but the inflow of remittance did not stop. Moreover, the migrant workers have already sent $20.67 billion of remittances up to April 2021 which is 13.6% more than the previous year's total remittance. The 2% incentives provided by the government for sending remittance in the legal channel had a strong influence on this trend," the minister added.

As one of the major migrant-sending countries in the world with around 12 million people in about 170 countries, Bangladesh receives more than $18 billion as remittances annually.

The minister further said "Bangladesh offers attractive investment opportunities for foreign investors including from Saudi Arabia. Saudi side could tap into our public-private partnership investment opportunity. We are expecting to sign an MoU very soon with the Saudi side, which will allow Saudi investors to invest under PPP."