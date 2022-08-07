Visas for Bangladeshi students soon: Chinese FM

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi students studying in different Chinese universities, who had to come back home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be able to return to their respective university campuses starting from Sunday, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He made the remarks following a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka today (7 August).

He said, "Visas will be issued [to the students] at the earliest."

China suspended visa services for Bangladeshi students since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in late 2019.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has come to Dhaka on a less than 24 hours trip to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque received the Chinese foreign minister at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 5pm on Saturday (6 August).

Minister Wang is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday morning apart from holding a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen the same day.

The visit is taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions with impact on developing countries in the region while experts suggest Bangladesh to ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions.

Wang is a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee, State Councilor and member of the Leading CPC Members Group of the State Council.

