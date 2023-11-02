Visa suspension temporary, not political: Oman Embassy

The decision to suspend the issuance of visas of Bangladeshi nationals is a temporary measure and not political in nature, said the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman, Dhaka today.

"Oman recalls with utmost respect and gratitude the contributions made and being made by Bangladeshi expatriates while it values the close and brotherly relations with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," read a statement from the embassy.

The content of the announcement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) regarding the suspension of the issuance of visas for Bangladeshi nationals comes in the context of a comprehensive review process being conducted by the relevant Omani authorities to streamline the regulation of foreign labour market in line with the needs and stability of Omani labour market in a way that ensures the rights of both workers and employers by labour laws, the embassy said.

The competent authorities are exerting their sincere efforts and are keen to complete the review process as early as possible to resume the visa issuance process afresh by the guidelines and regulations that conclude the review process, it added.

The embassy also said that the review process is based on technical and legal factors that serve and protect the interests of an expatriate worker and the employer as well as ensure the stability of the foreign labour market in Oman.

The Royal Oman Police on Tuesday announced the visa suspension with immediate effect without specifying the reason. The Middle Eastern country also suspended converting all tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities.

Oman visa suspension issue will be resolved soon: Momen

The government is engaged in discussions with Oman to address the suspension of visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"The decision came suddenly. It could be a very temporary measure. We have talked to our ambassador. Hopefully, it will be resolved very soon through discussions," Momen said yesterday while talking to reporters at his ministry.

Regarding the suspension, Momen said, "Agencies sent lots of Bangladeshis to Oman without adequate job arrangements, resulting in the move [to suspend issuing new visas]."

He also mentioned that 1.79 lakh Bangladeshis have been sent to Oman in 2022.

"We want to convey a message to Bangladeshis that no one should go illegally. We want regular and orderly migration," the foreign minister added.

Speaking at the briefing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, "Opportunities in the labour market have been misused in Oman. The temporary suspension has been issued for streamlining it."

Mentioning that no market can sustain unlimited demand, he said the contracts and agreements made by Bangladeshi workers heading to Oman had not been adequately fulfilled, indicating a significant disruption.

Shahriar further said the middlemen are leading the workers into situations that could tarnish the country's reputation.