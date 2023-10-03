Visa restriction in support of people's desire to freely choose leaders: US State Department

The United States only wants to ensure that the people of Bangladesh may freely choose their leaders, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Tuesday (3 October).

"The United States wants what the Bangladeshis themselves want: free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner," he said.

Miller also said, "The government, political parties, civil society, and the media in Bangladesh have all expressed their desire that the upcoming national elections are free and fair and conducted in a peaceful manner – as we want.

"The visa restriction policy that we've announced supports this objective and the desires of the people of Bangladesh to choose their leaders freely," he added.

Miller also reiterated that the United States does not support any particular party and does not want to influence the election outcome, but only "ensure that the people of Bangladesh may freely choose their leaders."

Earlier on 22 September, the United States enforced visa restrictions on individuals within the Bangladesh law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition – individuals "responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh".

These individuals and their immediate family members may be barred from entering the US, said a press statement issued by the US Department of State.

Besides, additional persons found complicit in undermining the election may also be found ineligible for US visas under this policy in the future.