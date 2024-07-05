Viral video of tiger running around localities not from Satkhira: Forest department

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:28 pm

The forest department said the claim that the video is of localities in Satkhira is based on a rumour

The forest department said the claim that the video is of localities in Satkhira is based on a rumour

Screengrab from the viral video
Screengrab from the viral video

Forest department has said the viral video on Facebook that shows a tiger running around an agricultural land is not from Satkhira range of Sundarbans. 

The forest department said the claim that the video is of localities in Satkhira is based on a rumour. 

"If a tiger had indeed come into the localities from the Sundarbans within the Satkhira Range, it would definitely have come to the attention of the forest department. There is no accurate information on when and where the video was taken," said Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, assistant forest conservator of the Sundarbans Satkhira Range. 

"It is definitely not a video from Satkhira," he added. 

Iqbal believes that the video is from an area in the Indian part of the Sundarbans and requested everyone not to be misled. 

"It is nothing but a rumour," he said.

