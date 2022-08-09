Viral video shows 2013 riots, not recent fuel price hike protests

A video in which protest is observed has been circulating in social media claiming to be of people's anger towards the recent fuel price hike announced by Bangladesh government.

However, this video actually captures a riot back in 2013.

It has nothing to do with recent protests, reports India Today.

Bangladesh recently saw a significant increase in fuel costs, which sparked widespread reaction against the decision among people.

During this time, a video showing tense protests and vandalism spread over social media.

People circulated the minute-and-a-half-long clip, claiming it represented the outrage they felt when their government decided to raise fuel prices.

A verified Twitter account named "Wall Street Silver" shared this video alongside a caption that said, "Bangladesh. Protests and hard clashes have erupted in several cities after the government decided to increase petrol prices by 51% and diesel by 42% effective from midnight. Huge lines are reported at petrol stations all over Bangladesh."

Bangladesh… protests and hard clashes have erupted in several cities after the government has decided to increase petrol prices by 51% and diesel by 42% effective midnight….



Huge lines are reported at petrol stations all over Bangladesh…



— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 7, 2022

These images were also featured in recent news stories on the Bangladesh issue by ABP News and India News. A screengrab from the same video was also used by Zee News Gujarati to describe ongoing demonstrations in Bangladesh.

AFWA's investigation found this video was shot way back in 2013 during a protest in the country. It had nothing to do with the recent protests.

A reverse search of the keyframes from the viral video takes to a YouTube video from 6 May, 2013.

This clip was uploaded by United Kingdom-based news outlet Channel 4 News.

"Bangladesh riots: Islamist hardliners fight with police", the caption of the video said. According to the video's description, Islamic hardliners fought with police to have an anti-blasphemy law passed.

A New York Times article dated 6 May, 2013 said Dhaka was the site of violence on 5 May 2013.

At least 22 individuals were killed as a consequence of this. There were at least a dozen deaths, including those of protestors shot by police, as a result of the beating deaths of three security personnel.

A CNN report further said, activists from Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline Islamic organisation, blocked all of the highways heading into Dhaka, asking for a number of demands, including the anti-blasphemy law

The same video was uploaded by The Telegraph's official YouTube account, thus confirming video is indeed over nine years old.